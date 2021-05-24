Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine

The booster vaccine and vaccination for children are not considered mandatory.

However, the Health Ministry encourages all eligible individuals to be vaccinated or get a booster dose.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says this will help navigate Fiji into a safer COVID zone that supports socio-economic revival.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Australia in Fiji]

The Ministry today received doses of Pfizer vaccines made possible by Australia, New Zealand, and UNICEF.

Dr Waqainabete says Fiji’s fight against COVID-19 gets a boost with the arrival of more than half a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the next three months.

“The Pfizer vaccines are an addition to the vaccines we already had to boost Fiji’s fight against the third wave of the global pandemic. This will also ensure we vaccinate all children who are 12 and older and are eligible to be vaccinated.”

The New Zealand and Australian High Commissioners have commended the vaccination efforts of the Ministry and says the consignment will take Fiji further down the pathway of being able to vaccinate children above the age of 12.



[Source: Australia in Fiji]

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at a certain temperature; therefore, Australia will also work with the Ministry of Health and UNICEF to upgrade Fiji’s cold chain storage.