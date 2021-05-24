Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 3, 2022 12:45 pm
[Source: Australia in Fiji]

The booster vaccine and vaccination for children are not considered mandatory.

However, the Health Ministry encourages all eligible individuals to be vaccinated or get a booster dose.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says this will help navigate Fiji into a safer COVID zone that supports socio-economic revival.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Australia in Fiji]

The Ministry today received doses of Pfizer vaccines made possible by Australia, New Zealand, and UNICEF.

Dr Waqainabete says Fiji’s fight against COVID-19 gets a boost with the arrival of more than half a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the next three months.

“The Pfizer vaccines are an addition to the vaccines we already had to boost Fiji’s fight against the third wave of the global pandemic. This will also ensure we vaccinate all children who are 12 and older and are eligible to be vaccinated.”

The New Zealand and Australian High Commissioners have commended the vaccination efforts of the Ministry and says the consignment will take Fiji further down the pathway of being able to vaccinate children above the age of 12.


[Source: Australia in Fiji]

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at a certain temperature; therefore, Australia will also work with the Ministry of Health and UNICEF to upgrade Fiji’s cold chain storage.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.