Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians

The Ministry of Health is now identifying the unvaccinated population with more than 66 percent fully vaccinated.

Fiji has recorded 49,889 COVID-19 infections as of Sunday, with 8000 children also having contracted the virus so far.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the next task for the Ministry is to identify those who remain unvaccinated.

“This process has commenced in the greater Suva, Nausori, Sigatoka, Nadi corridor and they have already picked up segments of the population with some in the vulnerable categories who missed out during the initial trial”.

Dr Waqainabete says they want to ensure every Fijian is safe.

“With the insistence of the many arms of the government and members of our communities, our vaccination teams are trekking terrains, highlands, and crossing rivers, and deliver vaccines to everyone ensuring that we leave no one behind”.

As vaccination started for students yesterday, Opposition MP Salote Radrodro questioned whether there will be any no jab no school policy for 15 to 17-year-old.

The Ministry had earlier said they will not make it mandatory for children to be vaccinated.