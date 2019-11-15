Less movements within Lautoka

A resident of Jinnu Road in Waiyavi Lautoka says there are hardly any movements within the restricted boundaries as Fijians within take measures to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The government banned movement into and out of Lautoka due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 but within Lautoka, Fijians are taking the directives very seriously.

Salesi Vulakoro who lived close to the family of the first victim of COVID-19 says children are hard to see as parents are not taking the risk.

“I can’t see any movements, mostly the children, they are all confined to their houses and that is a good thing, except only for those who are just going to the shop nearby and come back but otherwise it’s not like before where we use to see them on the road and all this, no more. I can’t see them now.”

Vulakoro says people are also staying away from the city business area.

“It’s a ghost town now I would say, only a part of Supermarkets are open and the rest are all close. I was in town to yesterday it’s the same thing again today.”

The restriction in and out of Lautoka will be reviewed in nine days.

