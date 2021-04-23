Home

GP's are well equipped says Dr Raju

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 27, 2021 4:10 pm

The Fiji College of General Practitioners has assured Fijians that they can seek medical attention from any general practitioner in Fiji for the best possible care.

 This after FBC News received complaints from Fijians being turned away by private practitioners because they came from screening zones.

 FCGP President, Dr Ram Raju, says their members are well equipped with personal protection and will refer suspected cases of COVID-19 to respective fever clinics for further management.

 “If we do suspect anyone that may be having COVID-19 or who has probably come in contact with somebody, we are taking extreme precautions and referring them to fever clinic. And we also make sure that they are wearing their face mask, keeping sanitizers and maintain the social distancing.”

 Dr Raju says they never turn away any patients that they cannot treat but rather refer patients to specialists and so far no official complaints have been received by him.

