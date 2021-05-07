Garbage collection services to continue

Garbage collection will continue as normal in the Suva Nausori corridor during the scheduled 72-hour lockdown.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says this will ensure the environment is safe and clean during such crucial times.

Kumar says all Municipal Councils in the lockdown area have been tasked to ensure essential services, such as solid waste management, continue with minimal disruptions.

Article continues after advertisement

She says these service will continue in line with the necessary health protocol.

The Minister has stressed that the councils and workers have been directed to follow COVID-Safe measures such as wearing the Personal Protective Equipment and regularly sanitizing.

While the Nausori Market is now fully operational, the Makoi Market remains closed until further advice from the Ministry of Health.

Kumar says in the meantime, consumers have the option to buy their fruits and vegetable from the Laqere Market.

The markets in the Suva and Nausori corridor will be closed during the lockdown period.

The lockdown will come into effect for Suva-Nausori zone from 11 tonight and will be lifted on Wednesday at 4am.