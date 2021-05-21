Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Four arrested for operating non-essential business|Second dose of vaccination begins|Police looking into claims made by Raiwaqa woman|Nadali residents live in fear as COVID cases increase|Health Ministry receives emergency hygiene supplies|Navua restaurants still non-compliant|Changes to services at Twomey Hospital|Fiji focuses on restoring agricultural land|Add value to climate conversations says Gibson|COVID-19 and climate change battle is on says PM Bainimarama|One new COVID-19 case recorded|57 active cases of COVID-19 in isolation|20,000 more vaccines arrive|Health Minister calls out misinformation, says COVID-19 is real|Domestic violence becoming severe: Ali|Safe bubble created to support Counselors|Breach of protocols a concern|AG meets with stakeholders to discuss current challenges|People with disabilities face challenges|Some essential service providers under the radar|More vaccines to land tonight and Saturday thanks to Australia|Grog consumption tops arrest list|WHO again reminds people to practice good habits|7,000 swab samples sent to Australia|Replenishment of medicine for SOPD patients|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Four arrested for operating non-essential business

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 21, 2021 2:30 pm

Four men found operating a non-essential business in Lautoka were among the 14 people arrested in the Western Division for breaching Curfew Orders and Health restrictions.

39 cases of breaches were recorded in the past 24 hours with gathering to drink grog topping the list.

Two people were found loitering along the Karavi area in Ba while a 24-year-old man of Lautoka was found walking along the Tomuka area.

Article continues after advertisement

A man in his 20s was found drunk along Simla Road in Lautoka while two people aged 21 and 18 years were also found intoxicated during curfew hours at Nakorokula village in Nadroga.

Four people including a juvenile were arrested at Nabalabala village for crossing the Naiserelagi containment zone.

The Eastern Division recorded 18 cases of which four were found drinking grog at the Nadurumoli settlement in Kiuva, Tailevu.

Seven cases were recorded in the Eastern Division of which six were found to be breaching the Health restrictions drinking grog at Cunningham.

A 42-year-old taxi driver was also found driving without a pass during curfew hours.

No case was recorded in both the Central and Northern Divisions.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.