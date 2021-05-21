Four arrested for operating non-essential business

Four men found operating a non-essential business in Lautoka were among the 14 people arrested in the Western Division for breaching Curfew Orders and Health restrictions.

39 cases of breaches were recorded in the past 24 hours with gathering to drink grog topping the list.

Two people were found loitering along the Karavi area in Ba while a 24-year-old man of Lautoka was found walking along the Tomuka area.

A man in his 20s was found drunk along Simla Road in Lautoka while two people aged 21 and 18 years were also found intoxicated during curfew hours at Nakorokula village in Nadroga.

Four people including a juvenile were arrested at Nabalabala village for crossing the Naiserelagi containment zone.

The Eastern Division recorded 18 cases of which four were found drinking grog at the Nadurumoli settlement in Kiuva, Tailevu.

Seven cases were recorded in the Eastern Division of which six were found to be breaching the Health restrictions drinking grog at Cunningham.

A 42-year-old taxi driver was also found driving without a pass during curfew hours.

No case was recorded in both the Central and Northern Divisions.