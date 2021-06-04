Follow warnings so we can return to normalcy says Police

Some Fijians continue to disregard restrictions in place, which is now a major cause of concern for the Fiji Police Force and its personnel.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says they have noticed that despite warnings, people still do not comply

The Police Chief has today sent out a plea to members of the public to follow the restrictions in place so that Fiji can go back to normalcy.

He says things will be hard if people continue to disregard restrictions and they need to be responsible.

Furthermore, Tudravu is reminding members of the public to consider the increased number of positive cases in the country and take things seriously.

To counter this, the community policing officers will be visiting vulnerable areas including those identified as red zones and containment areas, to create COVID-19 precautionary measures awareness.

Tudravu says there is an urgent need for all Community Policing officers to strengthen their approach towards these efforts.

The force says it community officers will step up creating COVID-19 awareness and their efforts will be in vain if people do not follow safety measures.

Officers will be visiting communities and sending out awareness messages through sound systems and hailers.