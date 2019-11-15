Five did not contract COVID-19 in Fiji says Minister

Home

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
September 1, 2020 3:27 pm
Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqanibete says the five were part of the contingent that came from India and transited for 30 minutes in Nadi before flying to New Zealand.

The Health Ministry says the five people who travelled via Fiji to New Zealand, did not contract COVID-19 in Fiji.

Earlier today, the New Zealand government announced that out of the 14 new cases of COVID-19 recorded there today, five had travelled via Fiji.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqanibete says the five were part of the contingent that came from India and transited for 30 minutes in Nadi before flying to New Zealand.

The five in Christchurch includes a man in his 20s, a woman in her 30s, two women in their 20s, and a man in his 40s.

They had all arrived on the same flight from India via Fiji on August 27 and were all in managed isolation.

FBC News has ascertained that the flight out of Fiji on the date was on an international airline.

 

