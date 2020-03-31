Home

COVID-19
COVID-19

Five bailed for allegedly breaching the curfew rules

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 3, 2020 7:03 am
Five people appeared in the Suva Magistrates court yesterday afternoon for allegedly breaching the curfew rules. [Source: Fiji Police]

Five people appeared in the Suva Magistrates court yesterday afternoon for allegedly breaching the curfew rules.

35-year-old Mohammed Rahat, William Tauribau, Joeli Sukanaivalu, Vasiti Tinailemoro and Salome Radiniceva are each charged with disobedience of lawful order.

It is alleged that on Tuesday night they disobeyed lawful order and were found in Suva without any reasonable cause.

Article continues after advertisement

Rahat who is a senior accountant has been released on $1000 bail while the four others were released on bail in the sum of $300.

They have been ordered not to reoffend and not to interfere with witnesses.

Rahat’s matter has been adjourned to 15th June while the other matters have been adjourned to 9th June.

