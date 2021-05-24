Home

First Responders continue to lend a helping hand

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 21, 2021 12:35 pm

A group of good Samaritans are reaching out to those in urgent need of certain supplies and assisting them during these difficult times.

First Responders, a non-governmental organization, distributed sanitary pads and essential items to those in need over the weekend.

Co-Founder, Joseph Works, says they distributed 120 sanitary packs to vulnerable Fijians at the Jittu Estate and Wailea Settlement on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

“We intend on continuing even post COVID to keep reaching out to the vulnerable members of the community. The impact of the COVID-19 is quite far-reaching so even after we have addressed this, there’ll still be people who are affected. “

Works say the NGO has fed over 1,200 people through its hot meals and food ration packs.

He adds they have also provided 65 baby packs to mothers in need of assistance during this COVID period.

The First Responders is now planning to distribute another 120 essential packs to tertiary students in hostels around the country who are away from their families.

