Fijians impacted by pandemic on a daily basis says Minister

The pandemic is impacting people on a daily basis in many different ways.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the coronavirus crisis has affected our health, economy, social logistics, politics, education, relationships and more.

Vuniwaqa says COVID-19 has created a huge amount of fear and anxiety especially for those working people.

“In many ways, it illustrates just how vulnerable we are as human beings, and is causing us to question assumptions we had about the future. By now most of us have experienced firsthand, how the COVID-19 pandemic impacts on the livelihoods of our families – our ability to leave home, work, go to school, or access public services.”

She says governments around the world are prioritizing a range of responses required to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on its citizens.

This includes mechanisms to support the most vulnerable members of the society.

The Minister adds it was anticipated that the impact of COVID-19 is likely to change how corporations, governments and societies work together.

The World Health Organization classified COVID-19 as a global pandemic in March.