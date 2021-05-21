Fiji pre-positioning itself for post COVID-19

The adoption of technology is helping in the fight against COVID-19, reaching even those on remote islands.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this prepares Fiji for the post-COVID situation when a lot of countries will be competing to attract investment opportunities.

“Everybody of course will be scrambling for further investment, for the dollars and also during this period too, there are people who are looking for a safer destination in respect of health.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says while they are encouraging businesses to be innovative, they’re also playing their part to build back better.

“We have been expanding some funds in that space incidentally, recently our companies office won the corporate registrar’s forum innovation award because our companies office is basically online. Those are the kind of building block in respect to our response to the pandemic and indeed our ability to be able to respond to the pandemic because of the backbone we’ve built in recent times.”

The Government is also working with the private sector and other stakeholders to ensure Fiji is prepared to attract investors’ post-COVID-19.