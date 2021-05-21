Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji pre-positioning itself for post COVID-19|Muanikoso family followed protocol|Self-isolate if you are told says Health Ministry|Police warns people against crossing containment borders|Barbershops in Labasa issued closure notice|Pearl Resort declared a quarantine facility|Students face challenges with online learning|Air New Zealand cancelled freight flight to Fiji|Five new cases in Muanikoso, as security man poses high risk|Four arrested for operating non-essential business|Second dose of vaccination begins|Police looking into claims made by Raiwaqa woman|Nadali residents live in fear as COVID cases increase|Health Ministry receives emergency hygiene supplies|Navua restaurants still non-compliant|Changes to services at Twomey Hospital|Fiji focuses on restoring agricultural land|Add value to climate conversations says Gibson|COVID-19 and climate change battle is on says PM Bainimarama|One new COVID-19 case recorded|57 active cases of COVID-19 in isolation|20,000 more vaccines arrive|Health Minister calls out misinformation, says COVID-19 is real|Domestic violence becoming severe: Ali|Safe bubble created to support Counselors|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fiji pre-positioning itself for post COVID-19

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 22, 2021 5:40 am

The adoption of technology is helping in the fight against COVID-19, reaching even those on remote islands.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this prepares Fiji for the post-COVID situation when a lot of countries will be competing to attract investment opportunities.

“Everybody of course will be scrambling for further investment, for the dollars and also during this period too, there are people who are looking for a safer destination in respect of health.”

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says while they are encouraging businesses to be innovative, they’re also playing their part to build back better.

“We have been expanding some funds in that space incidentally, recently our companies office won the corporate registrar’s forum innovation award because our companies office is basically online. Those are the kind of building block in respect to our response to the pandemic and indeed our ability to be able to respond to the pandemic because of the backbone we’ve built in recent times.”

The Government is also working with the private sector and other stakeholders to ensure Fiji is prepared to attract investors’ post-COVID-19.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.