Fiji CDC staff breached protocol to meet girlfriend

An employee of the Fiji Center for Disease Control was among those who appeared in the Suva Magistrate Court this afternoon for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Akuila Tawakilai was found guilty of failing to comply with the Public Health Act.

Tawakilai was found loitering at the Fiji School of Nursing dormitory in Tamavua yesterday around 5.45 pm.

The court heard the 22-year-old intern of the Fiji CDC had gone to meet his girlfriend.

A security officer saw Tawakilai roaming around in the vicinity of FSN and alerted police.

A fine of $200 has been imposed and is due to be paid within the next 28-days.

More than 30 people appeared in the Suva Magistrates court today for the same charge.

The majority pleaded guilty and have been told to pay fines of $200 within 28-days.