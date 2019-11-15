Home

Few drivers in Nadi caught without curfew letters

3
March 31, 2020 12:03 am

A few drivers in Nadi were caught by Police at checkpoints without a curfew letter.

FBC News visited a few checkpoints that were erected in Nadi and were reliably informed that some drivers have been detained, some were not allowed to cross the checkpoint while others were told to bring their curfew letter.

Senior Officers at the checkpoints have also said that these cases will be further assessed.

The Namaka area has three checkpoints setup that are located in Sabeto, Votualevu and Matintar while the Nadi area have five checkpoints setup in strategic locations.

Officers manning the checkpoints have also stated that a number of vehicles have gone by that have presented their curfew letters.

By 10pm streets of Nadi were empty as the curfew period started.

The curfew will end at 5am.

