Failure to wear mask tops list of bookings

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 30, 2021 1:34 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

The western division has recorded the highest number of bookings for failure to wear a face covering.

Police says since the commencement of the issuance of the Public Health Infringement Notices 215 people have been booked in West alone.

In the last 24 hours, 59 notices have been issued with failure to wear a face-covering topping the list with 37 bookings.

Article continues after advertisement

The Western Division recorded 31 cases while the Southern Division recorded 6 bookings.

Seventeen PHINs were issued for breach of curfew from Thursday morning up until this morning.

Thirteen PHINs were issued in Southern Division and 4 in the Eastern Division.

Three PHINs were issued for a social gathering in the Eastern Division while two Public Service Vehicle Drivers were issued PHINs for failing to comply with the 50% Ministry of Health capacity.

The Southern Division recorded 101 bookings, Central 89, East 56 and PSRU 31.

Fijians have been reminded to comply with these life-saving health measures as it will help protect them and their loved ones.

