Face mask prices drop significantly

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 9, 2021 12:29 pm

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has noted a drop in the price of face masks by pharmacies and retailers who are also ensuring there is sufficient stock.

Certain retailers are selling three-ply face masks for as low as 0.50 cents, and $2.00 for the N95 face masks.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says during the initial stages of the outbreak, the price of face masks was high, but market forces have helped to significantly lower prices and stimulate competition.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds more masks are now available for multiple retailers which gives consumers more choice on where to buy from, reducing the price further.

Abraham says this is a very important and positive development, since, face masks are an essential tool in helping to reduce the spread of the COVID-19.

The FCCC has however warned traders, who are intending to take advantage of vulnerable Fijians, to refrain from engaging in behaviour that purposely affects a consumer’s ability to purchase goods.

In recent weeks, the Commission has issued ‘Requisition for Information Notices’ to nine traders as part of investigations.

