Early Father’s Day gift for 16 families in Naitasiri

It was an early Father’s day gift for sixteen heads of families in the Naitasiri containment area, having not to worry about their food ration for at least the next week.

This is after a Humanitarian and Charity Group based in Nadawa bid in to assist by distributing food packs and other essentials needed in every household during these trying times.

Team Leader, Rajnesh Lingam says after reading, listening, and watching the plight of Fijians in the Naitasiri containment area that prompted members of this Nadawa Charity Group to step in for assistance.

“We also have sanitary pads to cover up for the women who might be having problem buying them and also sanitizers which will help combat the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Lingam food packs consist of necessities that will ensure a decent meal for family members has been part of their ongoing support since the last year.

“We started our distribution when we had mother’s day. We distributed food packs a day before mother’s day and now we are distributing a day before Father’s. At least something for our Fathers.”

Lingam says they’ve assisted 552 families with $50 food packs amounting to $27,600.00.

The group concluded 11 phases in round one, and assisted 431 families, amounting to $21,550.