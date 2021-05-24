Home

Double jab nearing 80 percent 

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 9, 2021 5:38 am
The Ministry of Health says 79.2 percent or 489,389 people aged 18 years and over have received their second dose.

The curfew is expected to be moved an hour back as soon as the 80 percent full vaccination threshold is achieved.

This was announced by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama earlier.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary of Health, Doctor James Fong, says a total of 594,690 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine, this is 96.2 percent of adults.

Dr. Fong says since dose one is beyond 95 percent, a verification exercise for dose one is ongoing which may result in minor changes.

Meanwhile, 23,175 children in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine as of Thursday.

 

 

