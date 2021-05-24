Double jab nearing 80 percent 

The curfew is expected to be moved an hour back as soon as the 80 percent full vaccination threshold is achieved.

This was announced by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama earlier.

The Ministry of Health says 79.2 percent or 489,389 people aged 18 years and over have received their second dose.

Permanent Secretary of Health, Doctor James Fong, says a total of 594,690 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine, this is 96.2 percent of adults.

Dr. Fong says since dose one is beyond 95 percent, a verification exercise for dose one is ongoing which may result in minor changes.

Meanwhile, 23,175 children in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine as of Thursday.