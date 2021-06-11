Discussion underway for Fijians to return home

The Ministry of Health is undertaking an extensive discussion with the Ministry of Transport on how to facilitate the travel of many Fijians stuck in Viti Levu.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says in many instances, children have not seen their parents with wives and husbands separated.

“They want to go back home, I’m sure we all understand that. The Ministry with MCTTT, Ministry of Maritime and Rural Affairs and Ministry of iTaukei Affairs have put together a number of protocols to ensure that the protocols of safe travel, including a proper 14 days of quarantine, are fully adhered to.”

The two Ministries will be working closely together on how they can assist Fijians who wishes to reunite with their family outside of Viti Levu.

The Ministry of Health also reiterated that these will be carried out under strict measures.