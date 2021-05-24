Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Nine-year-old succumb to COVID-19|COVID is here to stay says FMA|Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister|Seven in critical condition as MOH screens over 850k|Get the jab to reunite says PM|Unknown chains to persist says Dr Fong|Health staff getting ready for next battle|More health workers bound for the Yasawas|MoH records 13 new infections in the Nacula Medical area|COVID safe protocol monitoring to be heightened|Protocol changes at 80% fully vaccination threshold|Vaccination of children resumes today|34 new infections with one death recorded|AG visits new PCR Lab|Notable drop in infections|National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues|Hotel worker reaches out to families in need|17,996 children vaccinated|Five active cases in Kadavu categorized as high risk|107 new infections, seven more COVID deaths|Package to curb abuse of government assistance|240 bookings for failure to wear mask|REACH programme assists with vaccination|Recoveries improve as case numbers drop|Outdoor religious activities open to all|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

COVID is here to stay says FMA

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 6, 2021 5:50 am

The Health Ministry has switched from mitigation to containment as case numbers drop significantly.

This means that resources used to treat the severely ill can now go out into the community to stop the spread of the disease.

Fiji Medical Association President, Doctor Basharat Munshi, says even if we get to a stage when there are no new infections, COVID-19 will continue to exist and people must be vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

“We, the scientific communities, the doctors, the epidemiologists are viewing it as a disease we will probably have to deal with as opposed to completely eliminate.”

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry continues to monitor daily case numbers, deaths and critical patients.

All COVID safe protocols remain.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.