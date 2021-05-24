COVID is here to stay says FMA

The Health Ministry has switched from mitigation to containment as case numbers drop significantly.

This means that resources used to treat the severely ill can now go out into the community to stop the spread of the disease.

Fiji Medical Association President, Doctor Basharat Munshi, says even if we get to a stage when there are no new infections, COVID-19 will continue to exist and people must be vaccinated.

“We, the scientific communities, the doctors, the epidemiologists are viewing it as a disease we will probably have to deal with as opposed to completely eliminate.”

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry continues to monitor daily case numbers, deaths and critical patients.

All COVID safe protocols remain.

