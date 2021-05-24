COVID cases continue to be recorded on islands

Five new cases have been reported in Solevu, Yaro, and Vunabaka villages in Malolo Island in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of cases in Malolo too 87.

Of these 57 have recovered, and 30 remain active.

One new case was recorded on Kadavu Island in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases to 558 cases.

There are 14 active cases under daily monitoring by the health team on the Island.

Ten patients are currently admitted at Vunisea hospital, of which three are COVID positive and currently in stable condition, and seven are negative for COVID-19.

Two cases were recorded in Soso village on Naviti Island bringing the total number of cases to 181.

Of these, 163 have recovered and 18 remain active.

Seven new cases were recorded in the villages of Natawa, Yalobi, and Naboro on Waya Island bringing the total number of cases to 51.

Thirty-one patients have recovered and 20 cases remain active and are under daily monitoring by the health team.

Thirteen new cases were recorded in the villages of Dalomo, Teci, and Yasawa-i-rara in the Nacula Medical Area in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of cases in the medical area to 155, of which 30 have recovered, and 125 remain active.

The active cases are isolated in their respective villages and are monitored daily by the health teams from the respective medical areas.

Three new cases were recorded in Yanuca village and one new case in Raviravi village on Beqa Island in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases to 252.

Of these, 147 have recovered and 104 remain active.

The active cases are distributed between the villages of Dakuibeqa, Soliyaga, Dakuni, Yanuca, Naceva, Nawaisomo, Lalati, and Raviravi.

Risk assessment for the active cases noted that one case is in the high-risk category and 19 in the moderate risk category.

The Ministry of Health says vaccination for the villagers will commence once the 14 days lockdown for the island is completed.

Ovalau Island did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The 2 positive cases remain in the Isolation facility and are monitored by the health team in Levuka.

Internal repatriation to Ovalau has been put on hold for now.