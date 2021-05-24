COVID case recorded at the border

The Health Ministry recorded one new border quarantine case today.

This case is a 23-year-old man from Tokyo.

He arrived in Fiji on the 12th of September 2021 at the Nadi Airport.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says his entry swab on the 16th of September 2021 was noted to be negative.

However he was observing the mandatory 14-day quarantine in a managed Quarantine Facility when he reported becoming symptomatic on day nine (21st September 2021).

He was swabbed on day 11 and his swab came back positive for COVID-19.

He has been retrieved and transferred to a managed Isolation Facility in Nadi.

He is currently noted to be in a stable condition and the disinfection process of his room and linen have been completed by the onsite health quarantine officer.

All frontline workers and accompanying passengers who were in contact with this individual have been included in the routine weekly swabbing schedules and the front-liner surveillance schedules.

There is also 161 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am today.

There have been 84 new recoveries to report since the last update, which means that there are now 13,067 active cases.

There have been six COVID-19 deaths to report for the period from 09th July to the of 24th September 2021.

Four COVID-19 deaths were reported from the Central Division and two COVID-19 deaths were reported from the Western Division.

The Health Ministry says four deaths from July are being reported today due to the delay in the issuance of the official death certificates.

All the deceased were above the age of 60 years and were not vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death to report is a 78-year-old man from Ba and a 67-year-old woman from Nadi.

There have been three more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

The doctors have determined that these deaths were caused by a serious pre-existing medical condition and not COVID-19.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard