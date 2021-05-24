Home

COVID breaches will not deter health workers

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 6, 2021 12:30 pm

The continuous breach of protocols in COVID-affected areas will not affect the work carried out by health teams in getting Fiji back on track.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says some people including those in the maritime islands are disregarding protocols when enforcement teams are not around.

Doctor Waqainabete adds the recent breaches have been a challenge, as teams deployed are not only to vaccinate and test villagers but also monitor and control people’s movements.

Article continues after advertisement

“They move at times when the enforcement is not around and those are the breaches that have contributed to some of the challenges we have. Just like the Honorable Prime Minister has said that we know it has happened but we want to keep moving forward in terms of responding to the outbreak that has happened in Kadavu, Malolo, and also Yasawa.”

With Police at the forefront of monitoring these breaches, the Navy is also ready to step in when needed.

Major breaches include unauthorized movement and failure to comply with public health measures.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

