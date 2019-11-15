COVID-19 remains public enemy number one

There are no new COVID-19 cases in Fiji.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says 114 samples have been tested since Monday and all have returned negative.

“Meaning that again, we have zero new cases to report. Our health screening effort in Ba is progressing extremely well. Nationwide, we’ve restocked with thousands of COVID-19 tests –– a step critical to boosting confidence in the success of our containment efforts”.

He says 10 of the 18 patients have made full recoveries from the virus.

‘So now, there are eight active cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Fiji –– meaning that, for the first time, more Fijians have recovered than are currently still living with the virus. Our nation has prayed for these recoveries, our healthcare heroes have provided the weeks of care-giving it’s taken to heal these Fijians, and –– given the vast unknowns surrounding coronavirus –– we are all grateful to see them cleared to leave isolation. I applaud every Fijian responsible for aiding these recoveries and delivering us this beacon of hope”.

But Bainimarama says as relieved as everyone are, we must still reckon with some sobering realities.

“No confirmed case of coronavirus in Fiji has been in a person over the age of 65. Most of our patients have had no underlying health conditions. We know that these factors –– age and health –– are directly linked to a patient’s chances of survival”.

The Prime Minister however stressed, that we must stay vigilant, disciplined and keep ourselves one step ahead of this killer virus.

“If we keep the course, we will be able to confidently rank ourselves among the nation’s leading the world in stomping out coronavirus. Our success so far leaves us reason for cautious optimism. We have isolated every close contact of every case of the virus in our country –– a world-leading feat. Of the over 900 samples we’ve tested in Fiji –– only two per cent have returned positive, compared from up to 19% or even higher in harder-hit countries”.

