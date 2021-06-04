Home

COVID-19 cases infiltrate Health Ministry

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager
June 4, 2021 12:48 pm

Health Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong is amongst the senior medical personnel who are isolating because of positive COVID-19 cases within the Ministry.

This comes as three staff from Ministry of Health who are part of the operations in the COVID-19 Incident Management Team have tested positive.

This has led to the stand-down of all personnel who were operating from Level 3 at the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Headquarters at Dinem House.

Health Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong

The primary contacts have been identified and safely quarantined.

Secondary contacts, include Dr. Fong, Head of Health Protection Dr. Aalisha Sahukhan, and Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Jemesa Tudravu, are also taking precautionary measures and working from home.


Head of Health Protection Dr. Aalisha Sahukhan

The services of the COVID – 19 Incident Management Team continue with contingency plans activated.

The Health Ministry is also informing the public that the Permanent Secretary will be issuing daily statements during this period and will provide updates on the COVID situation from the Ministry of Health as and when required.

