Complacency will put the health system under pressure

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 6, 2022 12:16 pm

A likely influx of hospitalizations is the biggest worry for the Ministry of Health.

This is despite Omicron being a less severe variant than Delta.

The Ministry says despite evidence that the Omicron variant can infect a larger number of people in a shorter time, a sudden spike in hospitalization will put pressure on the health system.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says that people must not be complacent in order to relieve pressure on the health system.

Waqainabete says there is already limited manpower and they will not be able to monitor activities out in the open, calling for responsible behaviors.

“I really like to encourage all of us to take leadership and responsibility. We don’t have a lot of staff that can come around and judge whether your set-up is correct or not. We don’t have that number of staff and I want to make it very clear that whenever you leave home, when you pick up your phone, please pick up your mask.”

He says Omicron will surely overtake Delta in terms of infections, and following COVID-safe measures is key to protection.

The Ministry of Health is urging Fijians to assume they have COVID if they show any symptoms and follow all measures in order to help our health system.

