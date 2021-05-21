Central Division has 284 active COVID cases

About 68,609 laboratory tests for COVID-19 have been conducted since the outbreak began in April this year.

Head of Health Protection, Doctor Aalisha Sahukhan, says in total over 111, 479 tests were carried out since our first case in March last year.

“Our daily average of testing has been 2664 tests per day, our average daily test positivity now sits at 1.2% and we are testing an average of three tests per 1000 people every day.”

Dr Sahukhan says Fiji has 302 active COVID-19 cases as of yesterday.

Out of these cases, 284 are from the Lami,Suva, Nausori corridor and 18 from Nadi.

Two of the active cases in Suva are considered to be severe.

There have been 403 cases since the outbreak in April this year.

In total, Fiji has had 473 cases since our first case in March 2020 and there’s been 167 recoveries and four deaths.