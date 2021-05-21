Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Nine new cases, two from CWM Hospital|Evaluation underway to determine CWM lockdown|Nadi hospital closed, new arrangements made|Central Division has 284 active COVID cases|26 more infections with Navy cluster still rising|Three percent of Fiji’s target population fully vaccinated|Sailor contracted virus while on bereavement leave|Over 2000 Fijians registered to travel to Viti Levu|FCCI welcomes reopening of businesses|Areas in Nawaka on complete lockdown|RBF drops lending rates, banks to pass on to consumers|Sickening sexual crimes continue amidst COVID-19 crisis|CareFiji App compulsory|Making fun of interpreters shameful|Fijians continue to disregard COVID-19 restrictions: Tudravu|267 active cases in Fiji as of last night|Pandemic continuing will hurt as VAT collections down by 21.5%|CWM hospital will continue normal services|Team facilitates home vaccination|Cancer patients lose battle during lockdown|Interest for vessels to enter Fiji still high|More infections recorded in Muanikoso and Nawaka|29 new cases of COVID-19|Test positivity average rises|Kava Corp CEO calls on Fijians to be responsible|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Central Division has 284 active COVID cases

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 1, 2021 9:34 pm

About 68,609 laboratory tests for COVID-19 have been conducted since the outbreak began in April this year.

Head of Health Protection, Doctor Aalisha Sahukhan, says in total over 111, 479 tests were carried out since our first case in March last year.

“Our daily average of testing has been 2664 tests per day, our average daily test positivity now sits at 1.2% and we are testing an average of three tests per 1000 people every day.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Sahukhan says Fiji has 302 active COVID-19 cases as of yesterday.

Out of these cases, 284 are from the Lami,Suva, Nausori corridor and 18 from Nadi.

Two of the active cases in Suva are considered to be severe.

There have been 403 cases since the outbreak in April this year.

In total, Fiji has had 473 cases since our first case in March 2020 and there’s been 167 recoveries and four deaths.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.