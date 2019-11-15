Home

Australian PM throws support behind Pacific’s COVID-19 fight

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 27, 2020 4:12 pm
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Pacific Island nations need to be looked after as the deadly COVID-19 virus affects the world.

Morrison, had a meeting with G20 leaders and says this was a major point of discussion.

Australia had initially pledged $1.5million in cash and kind assistance to Fiji, before committing another $10.5million yesterday.

Morrison says there has never been a more important time for Australia’s Pacific Step-up as we all face these massive challenges.

The Prime Minister says they are reconfiguring their development assistance to ensure critical health services can continue to function and to help its Pacific neighbours.

Apart from Australia, New Zealand government is providing NZ$3million cash to Fiji.

All these funds are to go in Fiji’s COVID-19 donor fund.

