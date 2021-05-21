A lot of movement observed in Lami

There is a lot of movement in Lami this morning after the border checkpoint at Tamavua-I-Wai was lifted at 4 am today.

FBC News visited the area and noted the Lami Market is in full operation however, COVID protocols are being followed.

People have been asked to practice social distancing and have their careFiji App activated at all times when out.

Screening is being done in the area and people were also seen lining up at supermarkets.

Police from the Delainavesi Community Post are closely monitoring the movement of people to ensure health measures are followed.