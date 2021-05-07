41 arrests in Southern Division alone

The Southern Division in the last 24 hours has recorded 41 cases for breaching Curfew Orders and Health Restrictions.

Three men in their 40’s were found gathering at the Samabula area and six others were found playing volleyball at the Colo-i-Suva area including a juvenile.

According to the Police, two people were arrested along the Bureta and the Vatuwaqa area for loitering.

A 19-year-old was arrested with four juveniles while sitting along Browning Street in Raiwaqa while a 24-year-old man was found loitering along the Caubati area.

14 people were found playing cards in the Nabua area while a 17-year-old student was found loitering along the Cunningham area.

Four people were found drinking grog at Newtown while five people were arrested for loitering along the Tadevo area in Navua.

The Eastern Division recorded four cases whereas two cases recorded in the Western Division.