Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
41 arrests in Southern Division alone|Australia assists in testing of backlog swabs|Supermarkets buzzing in Suva after lockdown|Police officers provided psychological support|Tele-health project to be piloted at Lautoka Hospital|Buses to operate until 5pm|Stranded Moce students strive|Good Samaritan takes in stranded couple|Four new cases recorded, as total lockdown lifted|Suva and Nausori curfew lifted|Food ration distribution to continue|Relaxation for businesses in non-containment areas|It’s not a 30-day war: Dr Fong|More than 7,000 contacts under quarantine|Nadali cordoned off after four positive cases|Cases of community transmission likely|Decision to be made for Nadi and Lautoka containment area|Backlog of swab to be sent overseas|Individual travelled to Labasa in containment breach|Businesses must adopt COVID safe measures|China renders support to Fiji|Food registration ends, new protocols expected tonight|We provide verified information reiterates Doctor Fong|Woman claims she was chased out of her house|Ministry formulates vaccination roll-out plan|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

41 arrests in Southern Division alone

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 19, 2021 3:19 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

The Southern Division in the last 24 hours has recorded 41 cases for breaching Curfew Orders and Health Restrictions.

Three men in their 40’s were found gathering at the Samabula area and six others were found playing volleyball at the Colo-i-Suva area including a juvenile.

According to the Police, two people were arrested along the Bureta and the Vatuwaqa area for loitering.

Article continues after advertisement

A 19-year-old was arrested with four juveniles while sitting along Browning Street in Raiwaqa while a 24-year-old man was found loitering along the Caubati area.

14 people were found playing cards in the Nabua area while a 17-year-old student was found loitering along the Cunningham area.

Four people were found drinking grog at Newtown while five people were arrested for loitering along the Tadevo area in Navua.

The Eastern Division recorded four cases whereas two cases recorded in the Western Division.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.