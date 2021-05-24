Home

296 hospitalized due to COVID-19

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 22, 2021 9:00 pm

20 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition while another 20 are severely ill.

296 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.

114 patients are at the Lautoka Hospital, 38 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, 144 admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and in Makoi.

As of yesterday 543,254 adults have received their first dose of the vaccine and 234,905 have received their second doses.

This means that 92.6% of the target population have received at least one dose and 40% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

