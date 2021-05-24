20 farmers to benefit from Hydroponics Kits

The impact of COVID-19 and restrictions during the recent outbreak has not slowed down Government’s determination to assist Fijians.

20 recipients are set to benefit from the Nutrient Film Technique project.

Through its Hydroponics Kits, the Ministry of Agriculture will set up 400 plant-size hydroponic systems at the recipient farmer’s field.

Each unit is worth $5,500.

This new programme will see recipients who have shown the capability to sustainably operate these systems, awarded the support to venture into hydroponic farming, scalable to bigger capacity over time.

