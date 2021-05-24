Home

Frontliners work to contain COVID-19 in Kadavu|15 COVID patients in critical condition|Vunisea Hospital now a COVID admission facility |Labasa COVID cases stable|57 new infections in Kadavu, West records seven deaths |Nabouwalu containment protocols lifted|Police forensics team helps retrieve bodies|Northern villages implement restrictions|Calls to decentralize health services: NGO|Focus is on halting transmission outside Viti Levu|Ten more deaths from COVID-19, 11 new infections in Kadavu|November 1st target for international travel|Nurse pushes on after recovering from COVID|We work with guidance from WHO: Dr Waqainabete|Ration packs for Northern Division|Around 8,000 Year 13 students qualify for vaccine|Vaccination threshold remains unchanged|Provide the right information: Dr Tudravu|Ration packs for Namara Tiri residents|Students help families during COVID|Fiji on track to recovery: Bainimarama|Health personnel to return to their stations|Psychosocial support in maritime islands|Police firm on enforcing COVID-safe measures|Six new COVID-19 cases on Malolo island|
15 COVID patients in critical condition

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 1, 2021 12:45 pm

There are 239 COVID-19 patients admitted in hospital.

113 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital, 19 at the FEMAT field hospital, and 107 at CWM hospital, St Giles, and in Makoi.

24 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 15 are critical.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says as of 30th August, mobile screening teams screened a total of 1,460 individuals and swabbed 97.

A total of 810,930 people have been screened and 71,642 swabbed.

331,951 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April this year with 374,812 tested since testing began in March 2020.

The national 7-day average daily test positivity is 23.5%, which is on a downward trend but still indicating a high level of community transmission.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

