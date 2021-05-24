15 COVID patients in critical condition

There are 239 COVID-19 patients admitted in hospital.

113 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital, 19 at the FEMAT field hospital, and 107 at CWM hospital, St Giles, and in Makoi.

24 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 15 are critical.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says as of 30th August, mobile screening teams screened a total of 1,460 individuals and swabbed 97.

A total of 810,930 people have been screened and 71,642 swabbed.

331,951 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April this year with 374,812 tested since testing began in March 2020.

The national 7-day average daily test positivity is 23.5%, which is on a downward trend but still indicating a high level of community transmission.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard