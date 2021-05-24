Home

129 Household packs distributed yesterday

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
July 12, 2021 5:55 am

A total of 129 household packs have been distributed by the Fijian Government to people living in homes isolation yesterday.

These include the Lami, Suva, Nasinu and Nausori areas.

To date, around 3,290 packs have been delivered to Fijians in home isolation in these areas.

Meanwhile, around 13,158 grocery and essential items packs have been distributed to those in targeted lockdown and home isolation.

A total of 42,658 food ration, grocery, essential items and household packs have been distributed by the Fijian Government.

The Ministry of Economy Data Entry Team together with the Fiji Police Force are continuing with the electronic registration of household information and their needs for the households that are going into home isolation.

