No religious activities over the next 14-days

No religious services should be held over the next 14 days across the country.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this is to allow Fijians to go about with their life as safe as possible.

Bainimarama adds non-work social gatherings must not take place but assures that businesses will remain open.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he says these businesses must have the best COVID-19 plans and customers must display a contact tracing app before entering the business premises.

The Prime Minister says civil servants who reside outside the containment area and work in those areas, must report to the nearest office outside Nadi and Lautoka.

Meanwhile, the University of the South Pacific has also cancelled its graduation ceremony.

The graduation ceremony was to be held this Thursday and Friday.