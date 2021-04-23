Home

120,000 Fijians urgently need screening

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 27, 2021 4:50 pm

The Ministry of Health is yet to screen 120,000 people in Lautoka, Nadi and in the Central Division.

The areas in the Central Division include Cunningham, Wainivula, Caubati, Tacirua and Makoi.

Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong says they continue to trace, isolate, and test those who have been in contact with Fijians recently tested with COVID-19.

He says this push depends heavily on self-identification.

Dr. Fong adds more than 93,000 Fijians from this area have already been screened.

“They have been checked for COVID-like symptoms and travel histories that may place them in the path of Fijian living with COVID-19.”

Dr. Fong stressed that Fijians from these areas must stay home as much as possible so that the Ministry staff can do their job well.

The Health Ministry is again asking Fijians to download the careFIJI app as it will help the Ministry find contacts when a patient is not able to provide all the details of their contacts.

 

