COVID-19 vaccination drive begins at USP Laucala Campus

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 29, 2021 12:23 pm
[Source: USP]

The University of the South Pacific has started its vaccination drive at the Laucala Campus in Suva this week.

In a statement USP says students living on and off-campus have shown good responses to the vaccination drive throughout the week.

It adds that the Ministry of Health is currently administering the COVID-19 vaccine Oxford-AstraZeneca to people over 18 years of age and the Moderna vaccine to pregnant women and individuals 60 years and above.

According to USP’s Director Commercial, David Peeks, the vaccination drive was a great success attracting more than 300 students at the vaccination sites for their first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.


[Source: USP]

Peeks adds that such initiative was important to the University as it allows the students to make their own choices and at the same time, the University protects its Campus bubble.

USP Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education), Professor Jito Vanualailai says USP Management is committed to securing the welfare of all students and staff.

Vanualailai says that the University is working with its Campus community to ensure the Laucala Campus is not the next source of transmission.

As many as 600 students living on and off-campus have received at least one dose of the vaccines.

