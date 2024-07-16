Trial date for Bainimarama and Qiliho confirmed

Former Police Chief Sitiveni Qiliho (left), former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

The trial date for former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Chief Sitiveni Qiliho has been scheduled for June 2nd, next year.

The case, which involves allegations against the duo is expected to span approximately six weeks and feature testimony from 30 witnesses.

Today, Bainimarama and Qiliho appeared before Magistrate Jeremiah Savou in the Suva Magistrates Court.

Bainimarama faces a charge of making unwarranted demands as a public official between May 21, 2021, and August 18, 2021.

It is alleged that he used his official capacity as Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji with the intention of influencing former Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu.

Qiliho is charged with abuse of office.

It is alleged that during the period of August 5 to August 18, 2021, he intervened in disciplinary decisions made by Tudravu, resulting in the termination of employment for two officers, contrary to initial disciplinary fines imposed.

Qiliho faces another charge of abuse of office for similar actions during the same timeframe, involving a separate officer.

During today’s proceedings, the State counsel informed the court of pending responses from the defence regarding agreed facts and challenges to the caution interview.

Senior defence counsel Devanesh Sharma acknowledged these issues and indicated a thorough review of the facts and interview transcripts.

The pre-trial conference is scheduled for January 13.

The trial against Bainimarama and Qiliho will commence on June 2nd and is expected to conclude by July 11.