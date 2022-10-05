Three students to appear in court

Suva Court. [File Photo]

Three students will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today charged for allegedly stoning a bus resulting in a 14-year-old student sustaining injuries.

Police say the three are aged 14, 15, and 17 years old.

They have all been charged with one count of damaging property contrary to section 369(1) of the Crimes Act 2009 and one count of Unlawful Wounding Contrary to Section 261 of the Crimes Act 2009.

The three are alleged to have stoned a bus conveying students, parents, and guardians of a Suva school returning from Nadi on Saturday night.