Temo rejects closed court for trial witness

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and ormer Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

Chief Justice Salesi Temo has ruled that the Suva High Court will remain open for the testimony of a key witness in the trial of former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem and former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He rejected the State’s request for a closed court.

The witness, Preetika Prasad will be the seventh to give evidence in the trial. She is a Master of the High Court and will testify in her former roles as Acting Solicitor General and Secretary of the Constitutional Offices Commission.

The State had requested a closed court to protect the reputations of the judiciary.



Chief Justice Salesi Temo. [File Photo]

Justice Temo acknowledged the State’s concerns but emphasized that the case is of public interest and that the people have a right to know.

He warned that while freedom of speech is protected, individuals must exercise it responsibly and could face contempt charges if they malign others unlawfully.

The State informed the court that prosecution witnesses have faced victimization on social media due to media coverage of the trial.

Justice Temo responded that the court has legal safeguards to protect its proceedings.

Defense counsel Devanesh Sharma reminded the court that this is a criminal case and is open to the public. The Chief Justice agreed, noting that court closures can only be granted under exceptional circumstances, such as if the witness is vulnerable, an informant, or a state worker.

Saneem faces charges of receiving a corrupt benefit, while Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with abuse of office. The trial continues with Prasad’s testimony.

