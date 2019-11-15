Home

Tailevu farmer released on bail

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 7, 2020 7:05 am

A Tailevu farmer who is charged with a count of abduction has been released on bail by the Nausori Magistrates court.

It is alleged that the 28-year-old eloped with a 17-year-old student who was last seen by her family on New Year’s Eve.

On the above date, the accused met the victim and took her to his brother’s place in Nasinu.

Article continues after advertisement

A report was lodged at the Korovou Police Station on January 1st, 2020.

The 17-year-old was found staying with the 28-year-old farmer who was subsequently arrested.

The case will be called again on the 3rd of February.

