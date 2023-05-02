Supporters present in Court

Fiji’s former Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, is expected to appear in court in the next hour.

There are already a few supporters at the courthouse waiting for the appearance of the former minister.

These include FijiFirst MPs, like Opposition Leader, Inia Seruiratu, Premila Kumar and Faiyaz Koya.

Sayed-Khaiyum, a prominent political figure since 2007, is answering to charges of abuse of office.

This case is in relation to the report filed by Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa.

Sayed-Khaiyum is believed to be represented by prominent Suva lawyer Devanesh Sharma and associate Gul Fatima.