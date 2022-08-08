SODELPA MP has case to answer

Opposition MP Salote Radrodro. [File Photo]

High Court judge Justice Thushara Kumarage has ruled that there is a case to answer in the case of Opposition MP Salote Radrodro.

Justice Kumarage said having heard the prosecution and also having considered the submissions of the prosecution and defence, there was relevant and admissible evidence to implicate Radrodro for the elements of the offence.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party MP is alleged to have falsely stated that her permanent place of residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua and allegedly obtained $37,921.13 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Following this ruling, the MP’s counsel Simione Valenitabua has indicated that the MP will be taking the witness stand when the defence presents its case tomorrow.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9am at the Anti-Corruption Court in Suva.