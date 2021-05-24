Home

Court

Senior Research Officer charged with bribery

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 6, 2021 4:16 pm

A senior research officer for the iTaukei Lands Trust Board has been granted bail after fronting court for corruption-related offenses.

Josaia Waqairatu has been charged with two counts of Bribery.

It is alleged that in 2019 he solicited an advantage of $250 and $200 from a private individual, as an inducement to or reward for or otherwise on account of performing any act in his capacity as a public servant.

Article continues after advertisement

FICAC lawyer informed the court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

He has been released on $1000 bail and ordered not to re-offend while on bail.

Waqairatu was also ordered to reside at the fixed address in Tuatua Labasa, surrender all travel documents with the Court Registry, and not apply for new travel documents.

He was also ordered to attend Court on all given dates and to report to the Labasa Police Station on a fortnightly basis, that is, every second Friday.

A stop departure order has been issued against him

The matter has been adjourned to 10th January.

