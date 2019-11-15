Rotuma man facing alleged murder charge to take plea next month

A 34-year-old man from Rotuma facing a murder charge will his take plea next month.

Suliana Kafoa appeared in the Suva High Court today.

It is alleged that on 19th December last year, Kafoa while drinking with his friends punched one of them in the face and he was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

The alleged incident happened in Rotuma.

The state has been given time to file information and disclosures.

The matter will be recalled on February 17th for plea.

The accused has been further remanded.