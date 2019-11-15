Home

Rotuma man facing alleged murder charge to take plea next month

Kathrin Krishna Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KathrinFBCNews
January 24, 2020 4:30 pm
A 34-year-old man from Rotuma facing a murder charge will his take plea next month.

Suliana Kafoa appeared in the Suva High Court today.

It is alleged that on 19th December last year, Kafoa while drinking with his friends punched one of them in the face and he was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

The alleged incident happened in Rotuma.

The state has been given time to file information and disclosures.

The matter will be recalled on February 17th for plea.

The accused has been further remanded.

