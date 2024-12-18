Nambiar to take plea for impersonating FICAC officer

[File Photo]

Aman Abishek Nambiar, the man who allegedly impersonated a Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption officer, will take his plea on the matter at the Suva Magistrates Court later this month.

Nambiar is charged with one count of falsely pretending to be an officer, one count of obtaining a financial advantage by deception and one count of breaching bail conditions.

It is alleged that between 22nd November and 1st December this year, Nambiar pretended to be a FICAC officer and dishonestly obtained a financial advantage in the sum of $170 from a member of the public.

Nambiar was refused bail for this matter, as he reoffended and breached his bail condition for a separate matter imposed by the Suva Magistrates Court.

The twenty-four-year-old was served with second phase disclosure when he appeared for mention today and will take his plea on Tuesday 31st December.