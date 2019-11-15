Nadi man alleged to have stabbed partner remanded

A 26-year-old man who is alleged to have stabbed his defacto partner several times during a heated argument has been remanded by the Nadi Magistrates Court.

Ilisoni Narogo a farmer of Narewa Nadi is charged with one count of act with intent to cause grievous harm and one count of breach of domestic violence restraining order.

Narogo is alleged to have stabbed his partner several times with a knife.

Article continues after advertisement

The prosecution objected to bail stating that the victim is critically admitted at the Lautoka hospital and her statement is yet to be recorded.

Nadi Magistrate Nilmini Fernandez said the offence was an indictable one.

The matter has been transferred to Lautoka High Court for mention on July 8th.