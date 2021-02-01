Home

Marist Old Boy charged with assault

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 9, 2021 4:48 pm
Erika Manulevu

Former President of Marist Old Boys Association who allegedly assaulted a student over a week ago appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Erika Manulevu is charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that he assaulted a student of Marist Brothers High school last Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

Manulevu was released on a $2000 bail bond.

The matter has been adjourned to May 12th.

