Marist Old Boy charged with assault

Former President of Marist Old Boys Association who allegedly assaulted a student over a week ago appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Erika Manulevu is charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that he assaulted a student of Marist Brothers High school last Wednesday.

Manulevu was released on a $2000 bail bond.

The matter has been adjourned to May 12th.