Man jailed for severing aunt’s arm during family dispute

Lautoka court. [File Photo]

A man who severed his aunt’s arm during a violent altercation in 2022 in the Western Division has been sentenced to six years and 20 days in prison.

Abid Hussein committed the offense following a heated argument with his brother, Wazid, at their home.

Their aunt, who was visiting from the United States, became involved after tensions escalated between the two brothers.

Article continues after advertisement

Wazid had questioned Abid about a conversation he had with their aunt, which led to an argument.

The Lautoka High Court says during the confrontation, Abid used a knife to strike Wazid on the neck.

Their aunt, who was unarmed, tried to intervene and protect Wazid when Abid struck her on the right arm with the cane knife.

The blow was so severe that it severed her arm about one-third below the elbow, exposing veins, tendons, and bone.

A neighbor who witnessed the attack managed to intervene and separate the two brothers, before transporting the injured woman to Lautoka Hospital.

The court has imposed a non-parole period of five years.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.