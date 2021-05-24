Man facing attempted murder charge further remanded

A Nadi man who is charged with attempted murder has been further remanded by the Lautoka High Court.

58-year-old Krishna Kumar is alleged to have chopped off his wife’s hand at a restaurant in Martintar, Nadi where she was working.

The court heard the man was worried that his wife had been leaving for work early and returning home late.

The incident happened in May this year.

Kumar was denied bail yesterday as he did not have two sureties.

A psychiatric report was also produced in court confirming the accused is not suffering from any mental health issues.

The case will be called again on the 7th of next month.